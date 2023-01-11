Rama posted on Facebook late last night about the meeting of the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama with the leaders of the political parties of the Albanians in Macedonia.

He also posted a photo of the informal dinner at the government villa in Tirana.

The meeting was attended by Ali Ahmeti from DUI, Arben Taravari from Alliance for Albanians, Menduh Thaci from DPA and Afrim Gashi from Alternative. Among the invited, only Bilal Kasami from the BESA Movement did not attend the meeting.

Rama was accompanied by the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Olta Dzačka, the coordinator of the parliamentary group of the ruling Socialist Party Taulant Bala and the general secretary of the party Damian Gjiknuri.

Cheers! A good year for Albanians wherever they are #AlbanianBrotherhood

Albanian leaders enjoyed wine at the meeting.

Rama does not say what they discussed, but after the meeting the leader of the AA, Taravari confirmed to a journalist’s question that “among other things, the constitutional amendments were discussed”.

Yes, among other things, we also discussed the constitutional amendments. It is known that there is not a single leader of an Albanian political party in Macedonia who does not support the constitutional amendments, with the sole aim of starting real negotiations with the EU in November, Taravari said.

According to him, they also analyzed the general situation in Macedonia, Albania and the region, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the economic situation and the common future of Skopje and Tirana in the direction of the EU, with the attitude “how NATO member countries can continue the path to the EU together”.

He did not want to comment on the absence of the BESA Movement, saying it was the party’s decision.

Taravari confirmed that he arrived in Tirana from Pristina, where he had meetings with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister Albin Kurti, the Parliament Speaker and leaders of political parties.

Earlier, during the meeting, News24 reported that the topic was the internal political situation in Macedonia and the role of the Albanian parties in overcoming the deadlock for securing a majority for the vote on the constitutional amendments in the Macedonian Parliament.