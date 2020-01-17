Zoran Zaev had a historic chance to be Tito, but he didn’t use it. The Alliance for Albanians secretary general Arben Taravari said Thursday on the “24 Analysis” show as part of the debate about what are the chances of Albanian opposition winning the election among the Albanian electorate.

Asked if SDSM also hopes for votes from the Albanians, Taravari said the Albanians were disappointed with SDSM and showed it in the presidential election.