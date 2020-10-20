Arben Taravari, the deputy leader of the Alliance of Albanians, raised the prospect of a coalition with VMRO-DPMNE for the municipal elections expected in 2021.

Taravari was speaking during a TV21 debate about the possibility that the ruling coalition parties SDSM and DUI extend their cooperation for the municipal elections, as they did during the 2017 elections and for the 2019 presidential elections.

If DUI joins SDSM in coalition again, we will coalition with VMRO-DPMNE. And vice versa, if DUI joins VMRO, we will coalition with SDSM, Taravari said.

DUI helped SDSM take the capital city Skopje, offering ethnic Albanian voter support for their candidate Petre Silegov, while SDSM helped DUI take Tetovo, Kicevo and Struga against candidates from the ethnic Albanian opposition.