Gostivar Mayor, Arben Taravari, will ask the Municipal Council to vote on a decision to extend the working hours for the hospitality industry. According to him, it should recover the local economy and the tourism and hospitality industry.

In the period when in our municipality has an increased influx of emigrants, an increased scope of work in hospitality facilities is also expected. The proposal is to extend the working hours by two hours, on days when there are events or cultural and entertainment programs. The change envisages that on weekends, instead of 1 am, cafes, restaurants and other facilities to be open until 3 am, ie instead of being open until 2 am, Taravari said.