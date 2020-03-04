Arben Taravari from the Alliance of Albanians mocked the move by DUI party officials to rename two schools in Skopje’s Cair district. The move is ethnically sensitive, as the schools were named after a Macedonian poet/enlightenment figure, and are now named after an Albanian politician and a 2001 terrorist commander. Taravari dismissed the move as pre-election re-heating of nationalism.

The DUI party held all the instruments of power for 18 years and could not rename these schools. Now it does so a month before the elections. I welcome the move but it should have been done much sooner, and not now. Zaev now says that the move is illegal, Taravari said.

Meanwhile, Zaev changed his mind and endorsed the renaming of the schools.