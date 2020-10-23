SDSM is doing a lot of damage to the Alliance for Albanians and every day we are pressured by them in the municipalities we run, Gostivar Mayor and General Secretary of the Alliance of Albanians, Arben Taravari, said on TV Alfa’s “Sto ne e jasno” show.

The chances are very slim to side with SDSM because we are disappointed with their functioning. We even think that SDSM exerts more pressure on us than DUI, here I refer to all things, deprivation of competencies. You know, Gruevski never took away Zaev’s competencies, in education, as far as I know, even though he was mayor. We were the only urban opposition municipality and they took away our competencies twice, daily pressures on the municipalities run by the Alliance for Albanians. Lately we thought that it comes from DUI, and it is not from DUI but from SDSM and it is organized. They are trying to harm the Alliance for Albanians in any way, I do not know why, I do not know where the logic is, but I think they think they will take Albanian votes if they harm the Alliance, said Taravari.

