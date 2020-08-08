We would enter the Government with DUI only if Naser Ziberi is the prime minister, Arben Taravari from Alliance for Albanians told TV Telma.

The formation of the Government is a game of numbers, of course, we have said, if the prime minister is Naser Ziberi, we will support him. If not, all the other combinations where we would find ourselves with someone with certain program points and principles of good governance, we are here to help and if we can make 61 MPs without DUI, Taravari told TV Telma.