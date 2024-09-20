Arben Taravari of Vredi dismissed Ziyadin Sela’s proposal for the Constitutional Court to approve decisions with a Badinter majority or double vote, aimed at preventing ethnic-based overvoting, as “fog selling.” Meanwhile, the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) strongly reacted to the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the “Balancer,” calling it a violation of key constitutional principles.

I, Mr. Sela and Mr. Ahmeti, do not understand why it occurred to you now that there should be a candidate in the Constitutional Court. Mr. Sela, as a close friend of Mr. Ahmeti, had absolute, local and central power for 22 years. Why didn’t they pass a law properly on the Albanian language? Why didn’t they bring it to vote in the Constitutional Court? Now it occurred to you? Give you another 22 years to do something like that? Why didn’t they do it until now? So selling fogs and philosophy is very easy. They had the power and did nothing,” says Taravari, according to “Alsat M.”.

DUI’s statement emphasized that the decision undermines fair representation of Albanians in state institutions, effectively eliminating opportunities for Albanian employment. The party appealed for an immediate review of the ruling to protect the constitutional order and ensure that fair representation remains both effective and applicable in practice.