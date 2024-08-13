Following DUI’s announcement to hold their own celebration for the 23rd anniversary of the Framework Agreement, Health Minister Arben Taravari criticized the move as a “private party,” suggesting that DUI still struggles to accept their role as the opposition.

“DUI seems to have a habit of privatizing events. They haven’t fully embraced their opposition status yet, but they’ll adjust in time,” Taravari remarked. He extended an invitation to DUI to attend the official event organized by the Government of the Republic of Macedonia, noting that while anyone can throw a party, historical events belong to all citizens.

DUI’s European Front coalition announced its own celebration, titled “The Academy for Legitimacy,” at Skopje’s Aleksandar Palace hotel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, MP Saranda Imeri from the Worth It coalition invited DUI leader Ali Ahmeti to join the state-organized event, expressing disappointment over the attempt to “privatize a significant date in Albanian history.”

Imeri emphasized that the Ohrid Agreement, signed 23 years ago, is more than just a political document—it’s a legacy of a generation fighting for a better future and a shared society. She lamented that a date meant to unite people is being used for partisan purposes.