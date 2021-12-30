While DUI is in power, Macedonia will not move forward in any field, the mayor of Gostivar Arben Taravari and Secretary General of the Alliance for Albanians, said on a morning show on TV Telma.

DUI wins with the help of gangs. Both VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM know that and it is to the detriment of the whole country, he said.

He says that he knows the new Minister of Health. He is fantastic as a person, says Taravari, but I do not know how he will cope as a minister, adding that still he should be given a chance.