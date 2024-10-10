Healthcare Minister Arben Taravari, who is one of the leading officials of the VLEN coalition, said that the Parliament now must adopt a law on ethnic representation in the public administration, after the Constitutional Court struck down the much criticized regulatory model called “the balancer”.

The Constitutional Court decided to bring to the surface problems that have been bubbling for 4 to 5 years. And I think these are problems that should be resolved. Ethnic determination is a constitutional category. I hope that there will be a new law soon, because if something is a constitutional category it should be determined by law. The law would decide that there is fair representation of all people, not just on ethnic grounds, in the institutions of the country. We have prepared a law, and we are awaiting the opinions of the international experts from the European Commission, Taravari said.