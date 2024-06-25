Taravari fired the economic director of Toxicology who went to work with a translator

Besia Ilyazi, organizational director of the Toxicology Clinic

The Minister of Health, Arben Taravari, today signed the decisions for the dismissal of several economic directors of the Skopje Clinics, including Besija Ilyazi, the former acting economic director of the Toxicology Clinic, Sloboden Pechat reported.

In addition to Ilyazi, the economic directors of the Clinics for Dermatology, Physical Medicine, Dentistry, the Psychiatric Clinic, Endocrinology, Neurology, and Maxillofacial Surgery were dismissed.

Ilyazi was at the center of several scandals related to the Toxicology Clinic. He did not speak Macedonian with the employees, and then with the journalists, he had a translator