For now, there is no discussion about joining the Government. After the election of the president of the party, we will consider it, said the president of the Alliance for Albanians, Arben Taravari, after today’s meeting with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski in the Government building.

We talked about the European path, the fight against corruption, the functioning of the rule of law, and the European laws that are blocked in the Parliament, for which the Alliance provides support all the time. We have no official talks about joining the Government. When there is, we will be transparent and say so, said Taravari and added that at the moment there is neither official nor unofficial offer.

He denied the information that numerous portfolios have been put on the table that should be assigned to the Alliance for Albanians when it joins the Government, but still, as he indicated, they have their conditions, if they eventually start negotiations.