The mayor of Gostivar, Arben Taravari, in an interview with Kanal 5, spoke about the situation with languages and possible constitutional changes in the Constitution of Macedonia. As he pointed out, some things bother him regarding the Macedonian language and how it is treated.

Languages are a treasure and I have no problem informing the citizens in three languages. I don’t mind that. The Macedonian language would not like to be called the Slavo-Macedonian language. That bothers me. We show empathy for the people and that language should be treated as the Macedonian language. I think the same about the Albanian language, says Taravari.