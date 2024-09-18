The Minister of Health, Arben Taravari, in the answer to the question related to the recent call of Ziyadin Selja addressed to the opposition parties from the Macedonian and Albanian political bloc and to discuss the issues and topics related to the Albanians, mentioned that they are ready for a conversation.

– I said that Selja and Ahmeti should be self-critical and get used to being in the opposition. Otherwise, there is no problem, we are ready to talk with anyone and at any time, Taravari said in the answer to a press conference after today’s visit to the Center for Rehabilitation of Verbal Communication Pathology.