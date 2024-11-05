Healthcare Minister Arben Taravari dismissed the idea for early general elections, after DUI leader Ali Ahmeti endorsed it. The idea was raised by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski apparently in jest, during a heated exchange with SDSM leader Venko Filipce in the Parliament.

It is absurd to hold early elections five months after the previous elections. I think that Mr. Ahmeti has a problem with how to entertain his party membership and he needs this issue. He said that the Government won’t last the first 100 days, now he says it won’t last until New Year. It’s absurd, Taravari said.

As one of the leaders of the VLEN coalition, Taravari called on Ahmeti to resign from the DUI party leadership if he loses the spring local elections to VLEN by at least one vote.