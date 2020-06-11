If you consider the neighboring countries, let’s not compare our country with Switzerland and if you look at the mortality rate of 100 thousand citizens, Macedonia is ahead of Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Albania, Kosovo and Greece together. All these 5 countries have a lower mortality rate than Macedonia alone, Gostivar Mayor and Doctor Arben Taravar said in an interview with Infomax.

He fiercely criticism the SDSM government for poorly dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, noting that only today 175 new coronavirus cases were registered in our country, and all Balkan countries together do not have that number. According to him, the criticism is deserved because it is not what he says, but international relevant institutions that perform analyzes on how countries individually deal with the crisis.