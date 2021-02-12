Gostivar Mayor Arben Taravari, who is deputy leader of the Alliance of Albanians, predicted that an inter-ethnic coalition of opposition parties would sweep in the October municipal elections.

If we have a coalition of VMRO-DPMNE, the Alliance of Albanians and Alternative, out of 80 municipalities in the country, we will win 50, Taravari said.

The three opposition parties have an agreement for cooperation and have coordinated on some issues in the Parliament, against the ruling coalition of SDSM and DUI. Albanian parties in principle need support from the large Macedonian parties VMRO and SDSM to win Albanian majority municipalities such as Tetovo and Gostivar, while VMRO and SDSM require Albanian support in their confrontation for Skopje, as well as cities like Kumanovo, where the Albanians are a significant minority.