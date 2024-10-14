Healthcare Minister Arben Taravari said that the audit showed that systemic failings led to the death of a small girl from the area of Kumanovo. The family of the 14 month old girl wanted to have her hospitalized with infection, but they were turned back until it was too late.

The commission found that there was oversight during the second examination of the baby, conducted at the Children’s Clinic in Skopje. Also, at the Kozle clinic in Skopje, the doctors were inadequate in their estimate for the need for hospitalization and the severity of the symptoms, Minister Taravari said.

Regarding the death of a mother in the Kumanovo hospital, who suffered an episode during the birth induction process. According to the Minister, the review of this case found no failures on the part of the doctors.