The Secretary General of the Alliance for Albanians and the current mayor of Gostivar, Arben Taravari says that he has read the Resolution submitted by VMRO-DPMNE to the Parliament and that there is nothing disputable in it. However, he did not say whether his party would support the resolution, explaining that the Alliance had not yet discussed it.

However, a political party should make decisions in full composition of the party bodies and that will be final and definitive. Let’s see how things go. When it reaches Parliament. If it does not reach Parliament, what does it matter how we think and what we think? So, let it enter the procedure, and then the party will state its position, said Taravari.