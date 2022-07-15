For the Vice-President of the Alliance for Albanians, Arben Taravari, the adoption of the French proposal is already a done deal, but, as he says, the constitutional amendments for the inclusion of Bulgarians remain a problem, which AA can condition by removing the 20% definition for Albanians.

And the leader of the Macedonian opposition emphasized several times that he does not mind removing 20%, if there is consent and of course we will decide, I am not saying that it should be a condition, but we will see how things will unfold. According to that, we will make a decision, but I think that we will insist in any way to open the Constitution and remove those 20 percent, says Arben Taravari.

According to Taravari, the fact that there is no consensus among the Macedonian parties is worrying, but he still believes that the constitutional amendments will be made soon.