The hospitalisation of the infant who passed away at the Children’s Clinic yesterday was denied, as announced by Health Minister Arben Taravari today. Although he is aware of the matter, he anticipates receiving comprehensive information from the Commission for Expert Supervision, which will look into the two clinics the baby was treated at tomorrow. As Taravari said, the guilty one will have to take the fallout.

It was returned, unfortunately. Whether due to medical error or ignorance should be ascertained. There should definitely be accountability. However, do not expect me to judge in any way today. Let the competent authorities investigate everything in detail. In the end someone has to bear the responsibility when there are tragic cases like this. Two anesthesiologists came the evening when the child died, there was an attempt to intubate, but with low saturation and arrhythmia it was a problem, the minister said before the start of the 2nd conference of the Women’s Assembly of the Alliance for Albanians.

According to Taravari, all of the carers when the infant passed away were trained experts. He also made the point that they cannot instantly alter the healthcare system they inherited, which allows for these kinds of occurrences.

At the Children’s Disease Clinic yesterday, a 14-month-old infant passed away. In order to ascertain the causes of death, the Ministry of Health declared that it will form a commission to oversee the University Clinic for Respiratory Diseases in Children in Kozle and the Clinic for Children’s Diseases with expertise.

Regarding the case of the deceased 14-month-old baby, the Clinic informs that he was hospitalized with a severe respiratory infection, severe general condition and affected vital functions. There was a rapid deterioration of the condition, with difficulty breathing, with a drop in saturation. The baby’s body has been sent for an autopsy, after which the causes of death will be determined – the Ministry stated.

The University Clinic for Respiratory Diseases in Children in Kozle, where the deceased baby was previously treated at the Clinic for Children’s Diseases, will host an unusual examination by the State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate (DSZI). The monitoring will be conducted in front of the accountable individuals from the medical facilities and the physicians who were involved in the prior medical care delivery in order to ascertain whether any treatment omissions have occurred.