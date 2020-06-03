The coronavirus epidemic in Macedonia is out of control, said doctor Arben Taravari, who is the Mayor of Gostivar and a top official of the Alliance of Albanians.

Taravari, who was Healthcare Minister in Zaev’s first cabinet, spoke to Euronews Albania to note that Macedonia currently has a higher death rate than the entire region put together. “The first wave hadn’t passed and we entered into a second wave of the epidemic”, Taravari said.

Macedonia had its worst daily death toll on Monday, with seven deceased Covid-19 patients, and today we are about to surpass 100 newly diagnosed patients.