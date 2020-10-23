The Republic of Macedonia is a country with the highest mortality rate in the region, even in Europe, and it should be considered who makes the mistakes, the mayor of Gostivar, Arben Taravari said Friday on the “Sto ne e jasno” show.

Speaking about the corona pandemic in the country, he pointed out that the country is the only one in the region that does not have a strategy on what to do if 20% of those tested are positive, if 15% are positive and so on.