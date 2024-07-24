Arben Taravari, the minister of health, declared that the government decided to hire 300 private professionals before the end of the year during today’s meeting.As Taravari notes, the Ministry of Finance has decided to employ 38.000.000 private trainees by December 300 by agreeing to contribute additional funding in the amount of MKD 2024.

Another fulfilled promise. By the end of the year, 300 will be employed, and next year plus 300 private interns. Today, at the proposal of the Ministry of Health, at a government session, we reviewed and adopted the information on the employment of private specialists in the field of health, necessary for the public health institutions in RSM for 2024, Taravari wrote on social networks.