The protest march of the Alliance for Albanians/Alternativa coalition is underway in a sign of revolt for the election day and the counting of the votes from the early parliamentary elections.

The Secretary General of the Alliance for Albanians, Arben Taravari, told TV21 news that the message of the march is not to repeat the previous robberies and crimes that have taken place in the past 18 years.

Asked if a coalition with SDSM and Besa is possible, Taravari pointed out that anything is possible.