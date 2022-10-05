The mayor of Gostivar Municipality, Arben Taravari, congratulated all teachers everywhere on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day.
On that occasion, Taravari once again urged the Government to solve the lack of textbooks in schools.
We congratulate all our teachers wherever they are and take this opportunity to call for resolving the shocking situation caused by the lack of textbooks. It is already the second month of the school year and there are still no books. Teachers and parents are worried, said Mayor Taravari.
