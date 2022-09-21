Due to the energy crisis, the mayors of the Polog region demand that the winter vacation lasts for two months or possibly hold online classes.

The goal, according to the statement of the mayor of Gostivar, is to save in times of crisis when electricity bills are several times higher.

With energy bills this year three to four times higher than last year, the coldest months of January and December, the winter vacation should last two months or consider the option of digital tools, in order to save energy. Either the vacation should be in January-February or December-January, and the school year should be prolonged until June 30 and start on August 15, said Taravari, Alsat TV reported.

This request from the Council of the Polog region, which includes nine municipalities, is sent to the Ministry of Education and Science and the Association of Local Self-Government Units.