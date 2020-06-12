The reason why Zoran Zaev is in a hurry to organize elections as soon as possible is the fact that SDSM is not doing well in the polls and their rating is decreasing day by day, says the mayor of Gostivar Arben Taravari in an interview with Infomax.
According to him, due to the catastrophic situation in the country in terms of health and economy, Zoran Zaev will suffer a debacle in the elections.
You can see that according to the polls, SDSM is not doing very well. Then what is happening is already worrying, if most citizens did not trust the institutions after these events, not they will not trust them all. You know, the economic crisis is already on our doorstep, the citizens have so many reserves, they have spent them, they are scared and no one is moving anything. You know those people who work outside Macedonia do not come and there is no income that those people spend in Macedonia. And all this brings us into a huge economic crisis. Plus the disappointment in the whole system, not to mention education, scandalous, for three or four months we have been without any platform in education, where they were no classes were held. There is a lot of disappointment. And he is in a hurry to collect as many votes as he can get as soon as possible,. Otherwise, he will face a huge debacle in the elections, says Taravari.
