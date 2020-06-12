The reason why Zoran Zaev is in a hurry to organize elections as soon as possible is the fact that SDSM is not doing well in the polls and their rating is decreasing day by day, says the mayor of Gostivar Arben Taravari in an interview with Infomax.

According to him, due to the catastrophic situation in the country in terms of health and economy, Zoran Zaev will suffer a debacle in the elections.