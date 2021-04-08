Macedonia is now on a special list of countries, because no one can know whether only 200 or 300, 500 and more passports were issued to criminals, said Slagjana Taseva in an interview with “Nezavisen”.

As a repercussion we will see this case in all subsequent reports of international organizations. This is our second or who knows which scandal in the work of the Ministry of Interior, which should be a leader in the fight against this crime, she said, recalling that for decades they have indicated that corruption in the Ministry of Interior is a factor in the low level of crime detection.