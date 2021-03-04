Whenever the index was published, it always went as a comment from the Government that it is just a perception, and it remained so, said the president of Transparency International Macedonia Slagjana Taseva on the ” Zaspij ako mozes” show, adding that this time the media and public interest have contributed to understand that this is not really just a perception.

This is based on several surveys of Macedonia and takes into account seven surveys conducted by various international institutions in the last two years. So the research was conducted in 2020 and 2019. And those researches with methodology, indicators, questions, institutions that they conducted specifically for Macedonia, all the information is publicly published on the website of Transparency International and you can see exactly which parameters, what results are achieved there, for which indicators, says Taseva.

Taseva added that the very perception of people that there is corruption should be an important indicator to do something.

The Government should care what the public thinks, what the citizens think. Somehow in the Government, in power, the opinion of the citizens should be very important. Or to someone who runs an institution as well. So even if it is just a perception, one should pay attention. But, here it is really based on more than perception, ie on real indicators, Taseva explained.

Taseva pointed out that there is high-level corruption in the highest echelons of the government.