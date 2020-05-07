TAV Macedonia, the Turkish TAV owned company that manages the airports in Skopje and Ohrid, said that it is conducting preparations to re-open the airports in anticipation of an approval from the Government. General Manager Alper Ersoy said that the company is awaiting to be given an exact date when the restrictions on international air travel will be rolled back.

We still don’t know the date but we are preparing. We know that the state of emergency expires on May 16, and we don’t know whether the borders will be opened immediately afterwards, but we hope that work will resume sooner rather than later, Ersoy said, adding that safety precautions will be put in place to protect passengers.