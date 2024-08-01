Following reports in some media outlets about an incident at Skopje airport involving a member of Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi’s security team, TAV Macedonia has issued a statement. They assert that claims suggesting passenger safety was at risk are inaccurate.

We want to emphasize that aviation security was not threatened, because the mentioned incident took place in the public area of ​​the airport, i.e. in front of the security checkpoint of the VIP lounge, from where the VIP passengers, after being checked by Security, go to the security- controlled zone of the airport, according to the company’s statement.

TAV Macedonia clarifies that the VIP lounge is a separate building, distinct from the main terminal at Skopje airport, making it incorrect to state that the safety of passengers was compromised.