Tomislav Tuntev, outgoing head of the ACV civilian air traffic control agency, will be named adviser to the general manager of TAV Macedonia Nedzat Kurt.

Tuntev is an SDSM party official who saw the end of his term marked by the major incident in the Skopje airport, when DUI party officials and thugs attacked air traffic controllers who were working at the time. Facing certain removal from office by the incoming Government, Tuntev resigned earlier this week. But now the Turkish company that operates the Skopje and Ohrid airports has apparently decided to bring him on board at a high level position.