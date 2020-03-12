The City of Skopje has issued a recommendation to all taxi companies in the area of the City of Skopje to disinfect taxis on a daily basis before engaging in traffic, and taxi drivers to use protective masks and rubber gloves as part of the measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition, a recommendation was issued all representatives of companies involved in public transport in Skopje to intensify the cleaning and disinfection activities of their vehicles, as well as the need to reduce timetables, reads the press release of the City of Skopje.