Public teacher salaries will grow by 50 percent in the next four years, provides the agreement between the Government and the SONK union, under which an initial increase of 5 percent goes into effect in October.
The agreement provides for future increases, coming each March. In 2025, the salaries will go up by additional 5 percent, and the next two increases will be of 7 percent and between 7.5 and 10 percent.
Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski called the agreement “historic”. In four years it will increase teacher salaries by 50 percent.
