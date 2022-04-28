After the nationwide teachers’ strike was suspended Thursday afternoon, a group of union members gathered in front of the Education, Science and Culture Workers’ Union council’s offices demanding an explanation for the sudden halt of the strike.

The membership is revolted and the reason for the strike is not 18 percent but the collective agreement, travel expenses, holiday pay. Those percentages do not matter to us, say the teachers.

They demanded to meet with SONK president and seek explanation why the strike was halted.