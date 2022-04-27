The strike of the employees in the primary and secondary education resumes, but day care centers will reopen.

The teacher’s trade union rejected the government’s latest offer of 12 percent raises.

The strike in the kindergartens will be on hold which means that the parents can take their children there.

The strike in primary and secondary education and kindergartens began on April 11. For the second time, SONK rejects a government proposal to increase salaries, because they have not yet achieved what they are looking for. The government initially proposed a 10 percent raise and then a 12 percent raise, but SONK is demanding 18.4 percent raise and alignment of other wages with the minimum wage and will continue the strike until a compromise solution is found for both sides.