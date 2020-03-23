The SONK teachers’ union called on the Government to reject the proposal from SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev to cut the salaries of nearly all public sector employees to the minimum wage – in many cases to half of what they are now earning. Zaev announced the proposal yesterday, saying that administered two months it would help pay minimum wages to employees in private companies that are hit hard by the epidemic.

We believe that the proposal will harm the least paid workers in our country. The teachers are putting in superhuman efforts to educate the children during the epidemic using alternative means, from their homes, and they are responding angrilly to this proposal, SONK said in its press release.

The union pointed out that no other country in the region has introduced such measures. Previously, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party also rejected the proposal.