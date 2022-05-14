The Education Ministry and the SONK teachers’ union gave themselves until Tuesday to reach agreement in the wage hike negotiations.

The strike will remain suspended until then. SONK leader Jakim Nedelkov said that there is still no certainty that they will reach a deal.

Education Minister Jeton Shaqiri said that it is possible to have some of the curriculum that was not taught during the three weeks long strike in April, will be transferred to the next school year and taught then.