The NSON union of public school teachers informed the public that the salaries for March still haven’t been paid and called on the Government to make sure it pays the teachers.

We are asked to make extra effort to maintain the education process under these difficult circumstances, but our salaries are five days late after the legal deadline to have they paid up. We demand that the salaries of elementary and high school teachers are paid at once and that this humiliating and stressful situation is resolved, the union said.

The budget faces serious revenue issues with the coronavirus caused lockdown. A proposal to reduce salaries of public sector workers, including teachers, to the minimum wage over two months, that was made by SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev, was rejected by his own Government. During the epidemic, teachers are asked to provide online lessons for their students and issue and review weekly assignments.