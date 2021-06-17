The Macedonian national football team lost its second game in the European Championship, but managed to win the sympathies of much of the global public, with its combative style of play, optimistic attitude and with the antics of the numerous Macedonian fans in Bucharest.

Two videos linked with Macedonia went viral today. One was the sight of an animated football fan beating a drum even after the instrument had been torn to shreds.

The other was a video of a unique training exercise the team did before the game. The players were divided in pairs and had to run carrying a ball in a cone – making the whole thing look like an ice-cream, before passing the balls to each other and heading it to another players’ cone. “Never stops having fun”, the UEFA social media crew said about the exercise.