Alfa has learned VMRO-DPMNE’s proposals of the interim government.

Rasela Mizrahi will be nominated for the new interim minister of labor and social policy.

Gordana Dimitrieska-Kocoska will be nominated for the new deputy minister of finance.

Cvetan Tripunovski, with vast experience in this sector, will be nominated for the new deputy minister of agriculture.

The current MP from VMRO-DPMNE Nevenka Stamenkovska-Stojkovski will be nominated for deputy minister of information society and administration.