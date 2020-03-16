VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski had a telephone conversation with President Stevo Pendarovski, stressing the need for the president to convene a leaders’ meeting to discuss the postponement of the April 12 parliamentary elections aimed at protecting citizens, and due to the newly emerging coronavirus situation and the measures that are being implemented.
The request for a leaders’ meeting was accepted and it will be held on Tuesday morning.
There is no reasonable, and no human, rational, and pragmatic reason for the elections not to be postponed, because for me, and I believe for the rest as, the fight for power at the cost of the lives of the citizens is unacceptable, said Mickoski at a press conference on Monday.
Comments are closed for this post.