“On Saturday at 5 p.m., the 2024 Pride Parade will take place in Skopje’s downtown. As a result, the Ministry of Interior announced that the Road Traffic Safety Department of the Skopje police will implement temporary traffic restriction orders in the central city area beginning at 3 p.m.

The Ministry requests that people abide by the established traffic laws.