Ten migrants from Iraq, Pakistan and Bangladesh, aged 15-49, were found around noon in a truck at the Tetovo customs terminal, the city’s police department said on Thursday.

A 25-year-old man from a Tetovo village was driving the Mercedes truck carrying the migrants.

All migrants, as well as the driver, Tetovo’s police department noted, have been detained for further processing.