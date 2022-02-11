Racket trial defendant Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 got into a heated argument with judge Sofce Efremova today, as she continued to refuse his request to allow evidence contained in his phone to be usd in court. Boki 13 also disputed the decision by the judge to allow an unverified IT expert to be used by the prosecution.

This is a scandal. You are allowing evidence from a person that does not have a license. This is illegal, said attorney Saso Dukoski.

Meanwhile, the court threatened Republika with charges after we reported that a group of supporters of Boki 13 were not allowed into the courthouse. Republika spoke to a number of citizens who said that they wanted to attend the trial, where Boki 13 said that he will present additional evidence linking Zoran Zaev to the scandal, but were denied because they didn’t have press credentials. This was also told to Dukoski. Boki 13 called on the press and on his supporters in the public to attend the trial, which is allowed under law.

The court insists that all who were interested were able to attend.

Republika invites the court and its spokesman Dejan Ristovski, who threatend our reported with a lawsuit, to sue us if they wish.