No new coronavirus cases have been reported in Macedonia. The test results of a person who arrived from Italy on February 22, are pending, Health Minister Venko Filipche said at a press conference Friday morning.

He also informed that he is considering limiting public gatherings, which will be discussed by the Government today and a decision will be made.

So far the only coronavirus case in the country remains the hospitalized patient at the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje, who recently returned from Milan with a van.