The Healthcare Ministry reported no new deaths and 37 newly diagnosed cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours out of 508 tests that were conducted. The infected citizens were mostly concentrated in Skopje (12), Kumanovo (8) and Tetovo (7).

The death toll stands at 113 and the number of confirmed cases throughout the epidemic is at 1.978. The Ministry considers 1.422 diagnosed patients as cured.