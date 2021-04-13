Local authorities in Tetovo announced that the major city will again need to go through water restrictions. The plan is to introduce two time slots when supply will be cut so that savings will be made.

The city struggles with providing enough potable water, even in springtime, and recently it saw a reduction in the flow in springs in the Shara mountain. It’s system is currently receiving 280 liters per second, which is not enough for the entire city. Restrictions will be imposed between 13:30 and 16:30 and then again between 22:30 and 01:30.